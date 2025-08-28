New car sales in Europe jumped 5.9% in July, marking the best month in over a year and a boost for the struggling industry as consumer confidence weakens, European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) data showed on Thursday.

Plug-in hybrid sales in the European Union recorded the biggest jump since at least January 2023, when the ACEA started reporting the figure, while those of battery-electric cars had the biggest increase since August 2023.

Germany, which in June presented an EV incentive plan replacing a subsidy scheme removed in 2023, recorded increases of 58% and 83.6% in BEV and PHEV sales, respectively, in July.

Despite rising EV sales, battery-electric carmaker Tesla lost market share in Europe for a seventh consecutive month and trailed China's BYD, which was included in the monthly sales data for the first time.

Why it's important

Europe's battered car industry faces challenges, including U.S. import tariffs, competition from China and difficulties in meeting domestic regulations for EV adoption.

ACEA CEO Ola Kaellenius co-signed a letter on Wednesday to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, saying that EU targets to cut CO2 emissions from vehicles, including a 100% reduction for cars by 2035, are no longer feasible.

By the numbers

Sales in the European Union, the U.K. and the European Free Trade Association rose to 1.09 million cars in July, ACEA data showed.

Registrations at Volkswagen and Renault rose 11.6% and 8.8% year-on-year, respectively, but fell 1.1% at Stellantis.

Tesla's sales dropped 40.2%, squeezing its market share to 0.8% from 1.4% a year ago. BYD's sales jumped 225.3% to give it 1.2% of the market.

Total EU car sales rose 7.4%. Registrations of battery electric, hybrid electric and plug-in hybrid cars were up 39.1%, 56.9% and 14.3%, respectively, to account collectively for 59.8% of the bloc's registrations, up from 51.1% in July 2024.

Overall sales in Germany rose 11.1%, and fell 5% in the U.K., 7.7% in France and 5.1% in Italy. Spain, Poland and Austria recorded increases of 17.1%, 16.5% and 31.6%, respectively.