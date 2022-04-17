The market share of electric vehicles around the world increased 41 times in the last 10 years and reached 8.3%. Last year, electric vehicle sales reached 6.75 million, up 108% from earlier.

Within the scope of the goals of combating climate change, countries are accelerating the conversion to low carbon technologies to reduce their fossil fuel consumption. While electric vehicles are critical in reducing emissions from the transportation sector, automobile brands' investments and brand models in this area are increasing rapidly.

The transformation in the electric vehicle market is reflected in sales at the same pace. Last year, all of the net growth in the global vehicle market came from electric vehicles.

Global electric vehicle sales reached 6.75 million in 2021, an all-time high, with an increase of 108% compared to the previous year, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) report, which cited data from the EV-volumes.com.

Electric vehicle sales were 3.24 million in 2020 despite the pandemic.

While the market share of electric vehicles was 0.2% in 2012, it reached 8.3% with the record sales last year.

Last year also saw the biggest annual growth of the last 10 years in electric vehicles.

China was the country where the most electric vehicle sales were recorded last year, with 3.4 million. Compared to the previous year, sales in China increased by 155%, or 2.06 million.

While 2.3 million electric vehicles were sold in Europe, this figure was up by 66% compared to 2020. While the U.S. ranks third with 735,000 electric vehicle sales, some 114,500 electric vehicles were sold in South Korea.

Electric vehicle sales in Israel, Australia, India and Japan were over 10,000.

Meanwhile, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) data, 130,000 electric vehicles were sold throughout the year in 2012, while this figure was reached in a week in 2021.

After last year's sales, the total number of electric vehicles in the world reached 16 million.

The total electricity consumption of electric vehicles in the world will reach 30 terawatt-hours in 2021. This amount is equal to one year's electricity production in Ireland.

Tesla ranked first with 936,000 in electric vehicle sales last year. The highest number of Tesla vehicles were sold in the U.S. with 352,000 followed by China with 321,000 and Europe with 170,000.

Volkswagen (VW) Group followed Tesla with 763,000, BYD with 598,000, GM with 517,000 and Stellantis with 385,000.