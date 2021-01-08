Fiat was the best-selling passenger car and light commercial vehicle brand in Turkey in 2020, an industry group said Friday.

Fiat sold 137,325 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles last year, leading the market, according to the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA).

It was followed by Renault and Ford with 101,534 and 92,487, respectively.

The three brands produce passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey.

In the passenger car segment, Renault posted the most sales last year with 98,900 units sold. Renault was followed by Fiat with 92,364 sales and Volkswagen (VW) with 52,740.

In the light commercial vehicle segment, Ford topped the list by selling 64,891 units. Ford was followed by Fiat with 44,961 and VW with 12,036 unit sales.

According to sectoral figures, 87.6% of the overall automobile sales were in the A (mini), B (entry) and C (compact) segments with relatively lower tax burdens.

The ODD said Wednesday that Turkey's total car and light commercial vehicle sales jumped by 61.3% year-on-year, recording 772,788 sales in 2020.