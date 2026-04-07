U.S. automotive giant General Motors (GM) is set to return to the Turkish market with four of its brands, as it signed a deal with a local distributor, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Tur Oto A.Ş. has signed an official representation and distributorship agreement with General Motors, one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers, several media reports said.

Under the agreement, the company has become the official importer and representative of Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, and Corvette brands in Türkiye, a report by Ihlas News Agency (IHA) said.

"It is a great source of pride for us to bring Chevrolet back to Türkiye and officially introduce Cadillac, GMC, and Corvette brands to Turkish customers," IHA quoted Tur Oto CEO Turan Mutlu as saying.

"This agreement is not only a new business partnership; it is also a strong reflection of Tur Oto's legacy of trust spanning over half a century and its vision for the future. By combining General Motors' global strength with our company's local expertise and corporate experience, we are starting a new era in Türkiye's premium automotive market," he added.

According to the statement, all operations related to sales, after-sales services, spare parts supply, and warranty are expected to be managed by Tur Oto.

The reports of the return of General Motors to the country were first reported in November last year, indicating that the car giant is coming back after a decade.

Detroit-based General Motors is one of the "Big Three" American automakers engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling cars, trucks and automobile parts. It's characteristic of the spacious production, with top brands such as Chevrolet and Cadillac.