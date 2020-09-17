Automotive companies operating in Turkey have seen over half of their total exports go to five European countries, Anadolu Agency (AA) said in a report Thursday.

According to the report, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Spain totaled 50.62% of Turkey’s entire automotive exports in the first eight months of 2020.

Citing data from the Uludağ Industry Exporters Association (OIB) based in northwestern Bursa province, the agency said the value of Turkey’s total automotive exports totaled $5.510 billion (TL 41.58 billion).

France took the lead with $5 billion worth of exports, bringing home over $884 million in automotive exports from Turkey.

Germany followed France with over $543 million worth of purchases from Turkey, while the U.K. exported over $478 million, Italy over $474 million and Spain more than $407 million.

Exports to Saudi Arabia register 195% increase

Saudi Arabia also favored Turkish-made automotive products in the period as exports to the kingdom increased by a whopping 195%, seeing over $46 million in sales.

Meanwhile, Israel imported over $294 million worth of automotive exports from Turkey, followed by Slovenia with over $254 million, Belgium with more than $249 million and Poland with close to $229 million.

Exports to Egypt have also increased significantly, seeing $194 million worth of exports, indicating a jump of 74%.

Selling over $100 million worth of automotive products to Sweden, the United States and the Netherlands, the Turkish automotive industry has also increased its exports to Denmark by 25%.

The Automotive Industry Foundation (OSD) of Turkey released data regarding the production and export of vehicles recently, indicating a 45% increase in car production in the month of August.

Automotive producers in Turkey have focused on battling the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic and completed their preparations for the production, maintenance and care of vehicles.

The Turkish automotive sector has long kept its position as the leader of exports.