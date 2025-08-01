Japanese automotive giant Honda Motor on Friday announced plans to invest around $20 million to build a new motorcycle factory in Türkiye, as it seeks to tap into the country's rapidly growing two-wheeler market.

The plant, to be built in western Izmir's Aliağa district, will have an initial annual production capacity of 100,000 units, the company said in a statement.

The factory is "aimed at supporting growth in the motorcycle market and boosting global motorcycle sales" and is scheduled to begin operations in mid-2026, it noted.

Honda said it plans to double the plant's capacity to 200,000 units in the future.

The investment will amount to TL 760 million, covering an area of 100,000 square meters and creating jobs for approximately 300 people, the statement said.

Honda said the new facility will "significantly" boost its regional production capacity.

The Japanese company cited the increase in demand for personal transportation and commercial use, such as delivery services, following the COVID-19 pandemic, which it said fueled significant growth in the Turkish motorcycle market.

As a result, Honda Türkiye set a new sales record in 2024 with annual sales reaching 162,000 motorcycles, it said.