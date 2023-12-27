The number of electric vehicle (EV) charging points across Türkiye has surpassed 12,000 as of Dec. 25, according to the data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday.

The number of EV points reached 12,067 in 5,614 stations according to the data from Türkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA).

The country is now equipped with 8,492 slow charging (AC) and 3,575 fast charging (DC) points located throughout the country's 81 provinces.

Türkiye is also following the global trend of moving away from vehicles run on gasoline and diesel, which are considered more polluting to the environment and is, as a result, reaping the benefits of lower energy costs.

EVs are set to play an important role in reducing the countries' dependence on imported fossil energy sources in the long term.

Eco-friendly EVs are also touted as fuel-efficient with low maintenance costs, comfortable and quiet driving with state-of-the-art technological equipment and are moving into the arena of autonomous driving.

With a rise in the number of EV charging stations throughout the country, the demand for these vehicles is similarly expected to expand.

While the number of EVs and charging stations is increasing in Türkiye, the EMRA has passed a regulation to allow these vehicles to be charged in a more environmentally friendly manner.

Under this regulation, license holders of charging network operators may designate all or some of the charging stations in their network as “green charging stations” if renewables have generated the electricity used in the charging stations.

According to EMRA data, the majority of electric charging stations in Türkiye are located in Istanbul, totaling 1,308. The capital, Ankara, follows with 542 and Antalya with 422.

These three major cities also have the highest number of sockets, with 3,316 in Istanbul, 1,249 in Ankara and 833 in Antalya.