The number of electric vehicle charging stations in Türkiye has exceeded 11,000, while the number of charging sockets surpassed 28,000 as of the end of February, a top official said on Saturday.

With the increasing demand and production of electric vehicles, the charging infrastructure across Türkiye has been rapidly expanding, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Accordingly, the number of EV charging stations reached 11,037, with 28,159 charging sockets as of the end of February, Uraloğlu said in a written statement.

Around 70% of the existing charging stations are located within cities, with the remaining 30% on intercity roads, he noted.

"This is an important expansion not only for the metropolitan cities but also for different points in Anatolia," he added.

Istanbul boasts the highest number of stations among the provinces, with a total of 2,784, the minister informed, while the capital, Ankara, follows with 1,213 stations.

On the other hand, there are 732 stations in the southern province of Antalya, some 532 in Bursa, 504 in Izmir and 281 in central Konya province, according to Uraloğlu.

Moreover, the minister provided information on the number of EVs on Turkish streets.

In February of 2024, the number of registered electric vehicles in traffic across Türkiye was 93,973, and by February this year, the figure had increased by 121% to reach 208,006, he said.

Some 10,324 electric vehicles were sold in February, marking a 119% increase from a year ago, he also said, mentioning that the share of electric vehicles in total car sales rose from 5.7% to 13.6% over the same period.

He also suggested that these figures show that the Turkish market is now strongly embracing electric vehicles.