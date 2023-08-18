The number of domestically developed cars traversing Türkiye’s roads has reached 2,000 to date, a senior official said Thursday, as the country’s first homegrown electric vehicle maker ramps up production and deliveries.

Some 909 units of Togg’s T10Xs have been delivered in the first half of August alone, already outpacing the total of the whole month of July, said Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır.

The statement came after Kacır and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek visited the Togg production and technology campus in the northwestern province of Bursa.

The ministers delved into Togg's manufacturing process of the fully electric C-segment SUV and praised the advanced automation techniques driving the country's automotive success.

Mass production of the T10X was launched last October, and deliveries started in late April. Kacır disclosed that at many as 28,000 T10Xs are projected to roll off the assembly line by the end of the year.

Kacır added that this figure would increase by two-and-a-half-fold next year.

In comparison, some 627 vehicles were delivered in the month of July to the citizens selected through a digital draw in late March.

A drone video by Anadolu Agency (AA) on Friday showed dozens of T10Xs waiting to be delivered at Togg’s experience center in Istanbul’s Zeytinburnu district.

The T10X is initially being sold with one engine type and two battery options. It will feature battery packs with 52.4 and 88.5 kilowatt-hours capacities, boasting ranges of 314 and 523 kilometers (195 and 325 miles).

The batteries of the T10X can be recharged to up to 80% from 20% in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır (R) and Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek are seen in a TX10 as they visit Togg's manufacturing plant in Bursa, northwestern Türkiye, Aug. 17, 2023. (AA Photo)

A consortium of five Turkish companies called the Automobile Initiative Group of Türkiye, or Togg, is manufacturing the vehicle in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

Reiterating the commitment to the electric vehicle initiative, Kacır highlighted the strategic importance of Togg becoming a successful brand not only domestically but also on the international stage.

“We will continue to support Togg for it to become a successful brand not only in Türkiye, but also in international markets,” the minister noted.

Kacır expressed satisfaction with the increasing production levels and underscored the significance of witnessing the robust manufacturing capabilities of Turkish industry at the Togg facility.

He affirmed Turkey's newfound ability to produce high-value, high-tech and research and development-backed industrial products with indigenous resources.

For his part, Şimşek also shared his impressions of the technology campus, noting the staggering achievements in automation and advanced technology.

“It is really a great achievement to make production with 90% automation. It is a large technology base that houses high technology, is extremely efficient and operates tremendously. It is a great success for Türkiye,” Şimşek said.

Besides the SUV, Togg will manufacture four other models – a sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – by 2030. The sedan will follow the mass production of the SUV.

The current production capacity of around 100,000 vehicles per year will reach 175,000 once Togg’s factory reaches total capacity.

The brand aims to manufacture 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030. Togg plans to begin exports as of 2025, as the initial production will be tailored for the domestic market.