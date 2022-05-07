Experts explain what makes Van cats special

Stating that the Van cat is distinguished from other cats due to its unique features, Kaya said: "Thirty mothers have given birth. Our center is full of kittens. Every step we make regarding the Van cats takes us one step further to saving the breed. Every year, the quality of kittens and mothers here increases. We want to see the 'seal' of the Van cat between 10-17 hairs, and we're starting to see it much more frequently.

"This means that we are on the right track because the black hairs indicate that there are no hearing issues. The hair means that we have an original Van cat. We are very happy when we see a black spot on their head. We know without any testing that this is the original Van cat."

AA Photo