Passenger car sales in Türkiye witnessed a fall of around 8% in October when compared to the same month last year, the data from a top industry group showed on Monday, while also indicating cumulative sales in the first 10 months inched up slightly.

Passenger car sales in the country dropped 8.4% year-on-year to 75,662 units in October, the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD) data showed.

A total of 97,274 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were sold across the country last month, falling 4% at an annualized pace, the ODMD said.

Light commercial vehicle sales, on the other hand, surged by 15.2% to 21,612 units during the same period.

In October, hybrid cars accounted for 21.2% of total automobile sales or 16,017 units, enjoying an annual surge of 84.8%.

Electric car sales declined 9.4% from a year ago to 8,906 units in October, making up 11.8% of total sales.

In January-October, the automobile market slightly grew by 0.2% from the prior year to 750,935 units, while light commercial vehicles’ sales decreased by 6.3% to 196,231 units.

That brought total sales to 947,166 units from January through October, down 1.2% on an annual basis.