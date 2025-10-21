President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gifted on Tuesday a white Togg T10X to the Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah during an official visit to the Gulf country.

Accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdoğan and a ministerial delegation, Erdoğan arrived in Kuwait, his first stop on a three-day tour of Gulf states.

In an official ceremony, the president was welcomed by the Kuwaiti emir. Al Sabah last year also visited Ankara, on his first visit since assuming the post in 2023, following the death of his father.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Kuwait, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed, according to a statement by the Communications Directorate.

"President Erdoğan stated that the existing cooperation between Türkiye and Kuwait in the fields of investment, energy, trade, and the defense industry is of strategic importance and that there is potential to further develop the deep-rooted relations," the statement read.

Four agreements were signed between the two countries in the presence of Erdoğan and Al Sabah, it also said.

Moreover, Erdoğan presented Türkiye's first domestically produced electric car, Togg, to the emir.

This handout photograph shows President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (C-L) presenting the Turkish-made Togg electric car to Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah (C-R) in Kuwait City, during his official visit to Kuwait, Oct. 21, 2025. ( AFP Photo via Turkish Presidency Press Office)

Photos shared by the Presidency showed Turkish and Kuwaiti delegations close to the white car, a first model by Türkiye's electric vehicle maker Togg, which launched sales in 2023.

Erdoğan had also earlier gifted Togg vehicles to leaders of close and friendly nations.

During the visit, among the signed deals were memoranda of understanding on cooperation in the energy field as well as in the field of direct investment promotion between Türkiye, represented by the Presidential Investment and Finance Office, and the State of Kuwait, represented by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).