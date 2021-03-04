Daily Sabah logo

Then and now: Japan marks 10 years since 2011 triple disaster

by French Press Agency - AFP Mar 04, 2021 12:17 pm +03 +03:00

Ten years ago, Japan was hit by what is known as the triple disaster: a powerful earthquake that sparked a terrifying tsunami and the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl. The country has poured billions into recovery from the tragedy and here's what it looks like a decade later.

This combination of pictures shows a general view of damage (top) caused by the March 11, 2011 tsunami, seen from a hill overlooking the city of Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 16, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows a catamaran sightseeing boat that was thrown by the tsunami onto a two-story building in Otsuchi town, Iwate prefecture, Japan, on April 16, 2011 (top); and the same area nearly 10 years later on Jan. 28, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures created shows a ship (top) washed ashore by the tsunami onto a two-story tourist home in Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture, Japan, April 16, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows a boat (top) washed onto a street by the March 11 tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 15, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures created shows local residents (top) looking at debris brought by the huge tsunami in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 12, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 25, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows residents (top) walking along a street littered with cars crushed by the tsunami in the town of Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, Japan, March 14, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows a house (C), moved by the tsunami three days previously, blocking a street (top) in the town of Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, Japan, March 14, 2011; and the same area nearly 10 years later on Jan. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows a survivor (top) walking past rubble and collapsed buildings in Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 18, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows residents (top) looking at the damage caused by the tsunami in the town of Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, Japan, March 14, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows a fishing boat (top) washed up by the March 11, 2011 tsunami onto to a road in the city of Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 16, 2011; and the same area nearly 10 years later (bottom) on Jan. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows vehicles (top) driving past debris piled up in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, Japan, March 29, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows a private plane (top) washed ashore by the tsunami sitting in debris next to cars outside Sendai Airport in Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 13, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows cars (L) piled up in front of the airport control tower of Sendai Airport in Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 14, 2011; and the same area (R) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 25, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows a ship (top) washed inland by the March 11 tsunami sitting in an open area covered with debris in the city of Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, April 7, 2011; and the same area nearly 10 years later (bottom) on Jan. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows people (L) walking two days after a tsunami hit the region on a road covered with vehicles and debris deposited in a street in Tagajo, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 13, 2011; and the same area (R) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 25, 2021.

AFP Photo

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows a house (L), moved by the tsunami three days previously, blocking a street in the town of Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, Japan, March 14, 2011; and the same area (R) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 27, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows residents (top) crossing a bridge covered with debris in a tsunami-hit area of the city of Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 15, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows residents (top) walking in a flooded street in a tsunami-hit area of Tagajo, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 13, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 25, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows people (top) walking past damaged cars on a street in a tsunami-hit area of Tagajo, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 13, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows people (top) evacuating by boat down a road flooded by the tsunami waves in the city of Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 12, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows people (top) walking on train tracks littered with cars in Tagajo, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 13, 2011; and the same area nearly 10 years later (bottom) on Jan. 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows damage caused by the March 11, 2011 tsunami (top) seen from a hill overlooking the port town of Minamisanriku, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 16, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows damage (top) caused by the March 11, 2011 tsunami seen from a hill overlooking the town of Otsuchi, Iwate prefecture, Japan, April 6, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 28, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows a handout photo (top) taken by a Miyako City official on March 11, 2011, and received from Jiji Press of the tsunami breaching an embankment and flowing into Miyako, Iwate prefecture, Japan; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 28, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows people (top) walking on a bridge upon which a boat lies washed up by the tsunami in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 15, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

This combination of pictures shows debris (top) covering a large tsunami-hit area of Natori, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 13, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 26, 2021.

AFP Photo

