Then and now: Japan marks 10 years since 2011 triple disaster

Ten years ago, Japan was hit by what is known as the triple disaster: a powerful earthquake that sparked a terrifying tsunami and the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl. The country has poured billions into recovery from the tragedy and here's what it looks like a decade later.
This combination of pictures shows a general view of damage (top) caused by the March 11, 2011 tsunami, seen from a hill overlooking the city of Kesennuma, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, March 16, 2011; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 27, 2021.
This combination of pictures shows a handout photo (top) taken by a Miyako City official on March 11, 2011, and received from Jiji Press of the tsunami breaching an embankment and flowing into Miyako, Iwate prefecture, Japan; and the same area (bottom) nearly 10 years later on Jan. 28, 2021.
