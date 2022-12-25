An increase in electric car sales in Türkiye led major brands to turn their attention to the country, with electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla set to start hiring for its headquarters in Istanbul.

Overall Turkish automobile and light commercial vehicle sales decreased by 1% in January-November 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year and amounted to 668,063 units, according to the data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

In the same period, automobile sales decreased by 2.4% to 505,886 units, while light commercial vehicle sales increased by 3.4% to 162,177 units.

Per the engine types, meanwhile, the decline in diesel engine automobile sales continued. The fact that manufacturers offer fewer diesel-powered vehicles to the market compared to previous years is also considered to be one of the important factors in the decline in diesel sales.

In the Turkish automobile market, gasoline cars took first place with 353,529 sales in the first 11 months of this year, while diesel cars took second place with 87,045 units.

While hybrid car sales were 51,504 units, auto gas car sales were recorded as 7,594 units and electric car sales as 6,214 units.

In January-November 2021, some 342,245 gasoline, 104,218 diesel, 45,190 hybrid, 24,226 auto gas and 2,415 electric cars were sold.

Thus, in the said period, sales of electric cars increased by 157.3% and hybrid car sales increased by 14%.

Tesla is hiring

Although the share of electric and hybrid cars remains at low levels, the growth in sales shows the soaring interest of consumers in the electrified market.

The development of electric mobility in Türkiye has attracted the attention of many brands.

Tesla, being one of them, is opening to the country. The electric car giant, which started its investments in Türkiye with the super-fast charging stations it has established, has now given a recruitment announcement for its Türkiye headquarters. According to the information on the official website of the company, the first service center will be opened in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş.

The center is looking for personnel in the positions of "mobile service technicians, automotive mechanics/technicians, service consultant, parts consultant, automotive supervisor, Tesla consultant and supercharger business development leader.”

Sources close to the subject state that the official announcement regarding the service in Istanbul will be made in early 2023.

New EV models

Meanwhile, the battery-powered cars trend is expected to gain a fresh impetus in 2023, when Türkiye’s first domestically produced electric vehicle is planned to hit the roads.

Sales of Togg’s first all-electric C-segment SUV are set to begin in the first quarter of 2023. It will be the first electric sport utility vehicle produced in continental Europe by a nontraditional manufacturer.

In 2022, some brands also offered their ambitious models, which they announced before, for sale in the Turkish market. German automotive brands such as Mercedes, BMW and Audi have many electric models in the Turkish market. In addition to these, the PSA Group also launched the electric versions of Mokka, Corsa and 308 in Türkiye. Hyundai, on the other hand, continued its electric journey, which started with Kona, with the highly acclaimed IONIQ 5 model.

Chinese companies continue to show interest in the Turkish market. In addition to the Skywell brand, the electric models of Chery, which has returned to Türkiye, are expected to be on the roads soon.