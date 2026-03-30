French carmaker Renault said on Monday it was exploring and working on various development options, including a ground-based drone for military and civilian use, as Europe scrambles to boost weapons production in the face of the Russia-Ukraine war.

French industry magazine L'Usine Nouvelle said that the carmaker is working in partnership with the Belgian group John Cockerill, which owns the main French supplier of military vehicles, Arquus.

"Our R&D teams are testing and exploring various options, such as ground robots, which also have potential for civilian applications," Renault said in a statement to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"This is an exploratory study project," the company said without confirming the name of the partner company.

The car manufacturer said that it had been contacted by the defense ministry earlier this year.

"Our R&D teams are working on various projects in the defense sector, while also seeking civilian applications in each case," added Renault.

According to L'Usine Nouvelle, the land drone prototype that Renault is developing is said to be the size of a small car and is expected to be unveiled at the Eurosatory international defence and security exhibition in June.

Designed for battlefield reconnaissance, it resembles a lunar rover equipped with several suspended cameras, according to the specialist publication.

In January, Renault said it was teaming up with Turgis Gaillard, a French defense group, to produce aerial drones in France.

Aerial and terrestrial drones have redefined the nature of war in recent years.

Last week, a top NATO commander, Pierre Vandier, said NATO countries must respond to challenges such as Russia and Iran mass-producing drones, whose capacities are rapidly evolving.