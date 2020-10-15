The automotive exports of northwestern Sakarya province, one of Turkey’s prominent hubs in the sector, hit $480 million (TL 3.81 billion) with a 22% increase compared with the same period last year.

According to the data compiled by an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent from an exporter association, Sakarya’s exports continue to recover during the normalization period after a drastic decrease in April and May due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The province ranked seventh this year in automotive exports after Istanbul, Bursa, Kocaeli, Izmir, Ankara and Gaziantep.

While the export amount was $154 million in August, it rose to $480 million with a 209% increase in September.

With a share of 90.7% in September, the automotive sector topped exports from Sakarya, the province hosting automotive giants such as Toyota, TürkTraktör and Otokar.

Turkey exported vehicles worth $5.1 billion to 109 countries in the first seven months of 2020. The share of the automotive sector in Turkey’s total exports stood at 39.3%. France became the favorite market in this period with exports totaling $829 million, which was followed by Germany with $511 million and the U.K. with $452 million.