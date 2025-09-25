Tesla's sales in the EU dropped 36.6% in August on a yearly basis, according to data released on Thursday by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Billionaire Elon Musk's U.S.-based electric vehicle company sold 8,220 units in August in the EU, ACEA's report showed, while the figure was at 12,966 in the same month of 2024.

The market share of the company dropped to 1.2% in August from 2% in the same month of last year.

In Europe, including the EU, the European Free Trade Association, and the U.K., Tesla's sales also fell 22.5% year-on-year to 14,831 units in the same period.

Meanwhile, battery electric car sales soared 30.2% in August to 120,797 units in the EU.

On the other hand, the Chinese automakers increased their sales 121% year-on-year in August to 43,529 units, according to data from JATO Dynamics.

Their market share also doubled to 5.5% compared to the same period of 2024.

Also in August, the Chinese car brands outsold Audi and Renault in Europe. "European consumers are responding positively to the growing, competitive line-up from China’s car brands,” Felipe Munoz, global analyst at JATO Dynamics, said. "It appears that these brands have successfully tackled the perception and awareness issues they have experienced.”

Tesla's sales have been rapidly declining in Europe in recent months due to Musk's controversial political stances, his intervention in European politics, and the rapid competition from Chinese brands.