The U.S. electric car manufacturer Tesla has hinted at entering the Turkish market in April. The carmaker has shared an Instagram post on its global account, pointing at April 4 as the launch date.

The date will likely be when the carmaker will launch sales in the country or announce which models will be put on the Turkish market.

It was known that Tesla, run by billionaire Elon Musk, was waiting for its factory in Germany to get rid of the additional taxes applied to vehicles from China and America.

The company is expected to put Model 3 and Model Y vehicles on sale in Türkiye.

Tesla has also been granted a charging network operator license by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) of Türkiye.

Tesla is now one of 119 companies operating charging stations and supports electric vehicle (EV) drivers across Türkiye.

Like the licensed companies, Tesla will serve all-electric vehicle models at the charging stations it will establish in Türkiye and determine the price of the charging service over the unit energy (kWh) price.

According to the authority, there are 3,728 commercial charging stations in Türkiye, including 3,082 slow (AC) and 646 fast (DC) charging stations.

Boosted by lower consumer tax rates than combustion-engine cars, new electric car registrations have surged over 90% in Türkiye since 2021, according to the EPDK data.

As of December 2022, 14,896 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 7,694 in the same month of 2021, the EPDK data showed.

The EV competition in Türkiye is due to heat up as Togg, the first domestically made EV brand, has started to take preorders.