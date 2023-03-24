Togg, Türkiye’s first domestically manufactured car brand, has announced that its first smart device model T10X has received an overwhelming response from consumers, with 100,000 preorders placed within just seven days.

In a statement released on Togg's official Twitter account, the company revealed that the drawing process for preorders is currently underway.

The first buyers to receive the car later in the year will be determined by a draw that is planned to distribute 12,000 T10Xs. The preorders will continue until March 27.

The digital drawing will be conducted in the presence of a notary on March 28.

Every individual user who creates a Tru.ID via the Trumore application or the Togg website is entitled to participate in the draw by configuring the T10X they want to preorder and making the down payment of TL 60,000 to the Trumore e-Wallet via money transfer or credit card.

Togg previously announced that the first model, a C-segment SUV, will have a price ranging from TL 953,000 (around $50,230) to around TL 1.22 million.

The vehicle, which went into production within five years from its design phase, is being manufactured by a consortium of five Turkish companies called the Automobile Initiative Group of Türkiye, or Togg, in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).

Having begun mass production in late October, Togg said the fully electric T10X would be initially sold with one engine and two battery options.

The model will feature a range of 314 or 523 kilometers (195 or 325 miles), depending on the battery size. The twin-engine type will also be offered for sale in the coming period.

The first version of the T10X is able to accelerate from zero to 100 kph in 7.6 seconds, while the second, for which delivery will start on Oct. 29, can do zero-100 kph in 4.8 seconds.

The second version also sports an all-wheel drive, featuring 320 kW power (435 horsepower).

The batteries of the Togg T10X can be recharged to up to 80% from 20% in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.

Besides the SUV, Togg will manufacture another four models – a sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – through the year 2030. The sedan will follow the mass production of the SUV.