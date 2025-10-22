U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla is recalling about 13,000 Model 3 and 2026 Model Y cars due to a battery pack component defect that could pose safety risks, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday.

"Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2025 Model 3 and 2026 Model Y vehicles. A battery pack contactor may fail, causing a loss of drive power," it said in a statement.

The statement warned that the failure in the battery pack contractor and the loss of power could increase the risk of an accident.

The number of vehicles potentially affected by the recall was nearly 13,000, according to the statement.

It added that Tesla will replace the contactors free of charge and that notification letters are planned to be sent to vehicle owners on Dec. 9.