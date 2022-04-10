Turkmenistan gets ready to seal off ‘Gateway to Hell’

Bayrammyrat Pirniyazov, the head of Turkmenistan's Natural Gas Institute, said during his speech at an international investment forum in the capital Ashgabat that scientists were studying the geological structure of the crater, and it would be sealed off as a large amount of natural gas is continuously burned at the site, harming the environment.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.