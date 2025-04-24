Tesla's electric car sales in the European Union plunged 45% in the first quarter of 2025, as its boss, Elon Musk, drew criticism for his role in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, according to figures released on Thursday.

The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) said that sales of new Tesla vehicles in the bloc fell by 36% in March, and by 45% – to just over 36,000 units – in the first quarter compared to the same periods a year earlier.

It was the largest decline in sales among the major car groups, as tallied in the association's report, despite an overall increase in electric vehicle sales.

Tesla showrooms have been hit by vandalism and boycott calls in Europe and the U.S. in a backlash against public service cuts introduced by Musk in his role as a close adviser to Trump.

On Tuesday, the company reported a 71% drop in first-quarter profits, signaling a decline in demand due to what it called "changing political sentiment."

Tesla reported profits of $409 million following a drop in sales, while revenues fell nine percent to $19.3 billion.

Musk promptly announced he would scale back his work for the Trump administration in May to focus on Tesla.

Electric vehicle sales increased in several European countries, including Germany, as well as in the U.K., the ACEA stated.

However, despite the EU's aim of reducing petrol car sales to cut climate-warming emissions, they still only accounted for 15% of the auto market.

ACEA Chief Sigrid de Vries, in a news release, highlighted a "persistent gap between ambitious decarbonization goals and the 'reality check' of slower-than-expected consumer adoption."

Hybrid fuel-electric cars held the largest share of the EU market, at 36%, compared to 29% for petrol-only vehicles.