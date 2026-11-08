Tesla will introduce an additional production shift to clear its backlog of Cybertruck orders before shutting down the line next year to make way for a planned expansion of Cybercab production, CEO Elon Musk said Saturday.

"The Cybertruck ​order backlog is currently ​far more ⁠than Tesla can make before dismantling the line for Cybercab expansion around June/July next year," Musk said in a post on X.

"We will add an extra shift to try to get all orders done in time," he added.

The comments come a day after Musk said Tesla ⁠would ⁠wind down Cybertruck production at its Texas factory and shift resources toward the Cybercab, a two-seat robotaxi that he has made central to the automaker's autonomous-vehicle ambitions.

The Cybercab is one of Musk's key bets in his push to turn Tesla into ⁠an AI and robotics company rather than just an automaker.

The Cybertruck, which began reaching customers in ​late 2023, has struggled to meet Musk's early expectations. ​

U.S. sales fell to about 20,000 vehicles last year from nearly 39,000 ⁠in ‌2024, according ‌to Kelley Blue Book, far ⁠below Musk's initial prediction of ‌250,000 annual sales.

The stainless steel pickup has ​also faced repeated ⁠recalls and quality concerns since launch, ⁠while its unconventional design limited prospects in ⁠overseas markets, ​including Europe.