The test track built for Turkey’s first domestic, fully electric car has been completed and the debut test run on the track has been carried out, Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (Togg), the consortium developing the car, said Wednesday.

The 1.6-kilometer (1-mile) track was built at the production facility in the northwestern Bursa province’s Gemlik district.

The Togg said in the statement that the construction works at the Gemlik facilities, which started on July 18, 2020, are rapidly approaching the end.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati and Togg board members, who held their monthly board meeting in Gemlik, made the first test drive on the track.

Togg prototypes will be tested on the track, designed according to different needs such as high-speed track, rough road track and special maneuvering area.

The construction of the track, where product development and quality processes will be tested, was completed in three months.

Meanwhile, work on the production units at the Gemlik facility, built on a total open area of 1.2 million square meters, will be completed in May 2022.

At the main facility, 86% of which has been completed, 185 robots have started partless rehearsals. While 92% of the paint facility, where paint tanks and ovens were installed, was completed, 84% of the assembly facility was completed.

The Togg will be ready for mass production in the last quarter of 2022. After completing the homologation tests, the first vehicle in the C-segment, the SUV, will be launched at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Then the sedan and hatchback models in the C-segment will enter the production line. In the following years, with the addition of B-SUV and C-MPV to the family, the product range consisting of five models will be completed.

Togg plans to produce a total of 1 million vehicles by 2030, with the production of five different models from a single platform.