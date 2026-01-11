Local manufacturer Togg became the most preferred electric car brand in Türkiye last year with total sales of 39,020 across its two models, leaving behind giants like Tesla and BYD, a report revealed on Saturday.

Togg, which last year kicked off sales of a new sedan model, eclipsed competitors as Tesla sales totaled 31,509 units while Chinese BYD saw 19,679 units sold, a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) citing industry data showed.

Passenger car sales in Türkiye between January and December 2025 rose 10.62% compared with the same period of 2024 to reach 1,084,496 units, while light commercial vehicle sales increased 9.97% to 283,904, according to data from Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

During the period, 509,217 gasoline-powered cars and 295,378 hybrids were sold in Türkiye. Diesel car sales totaled 80,346 and LPG-powered cars amounted to 7,595. Fully battery-electric car sales (meaning vehicles powered solely by electricity) reached 189,868.

When including vehicles equipped with "extended range," electric car sales rose to 191,960 in 2025, giving the segment a 17.7% market share.

Looking at electric car sales by brand, domestic automaker Togg topped the list with 39,020 sales of its T10X and T10F models. It was followed by Tesla with 31,509 and BYD with 19,679.

The top three brands accounted for 47.5% of the electric car market last year, with Togg alone capturing roughly a 21% market share.

During the same period, Citroën surpassed the 10,000 mark, while KIA ranked eighth with 9,543, MINI recorded 9,418, Hyundai 9,152 and Opel 9,073. Rounding out the top 10 electric car brands were KG Mobility with 8,416 and Volvo with 7,795.

At the model level, the leader in the electric car market also remained unchanged. Togg’s T10F became the best-selling electric model in December.

The T10F strengthened its lead with 5,345 units sold last month, followed by Togg’s T10X with 1,960, KG Mobility Torres (KGM Torres) with 1,773, Tesla Model Y with 1,554 and Volvo EX30 with 1,187 units, respectively.