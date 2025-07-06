Türkiye's first electric vehicle maker, Togg, preserved the status of the leader in the domestic EV market in the first half of the year with over 17,000 sales, according to a report on Sunday.

Togg, which currently sells only its SUV model Togg T10X, but is readying for the launch of sedan sales in the upcoming period as well, accounted for a fifth of the EV market by holding a 20% share, the report said.

Following the launch of sales in 2023, the first domestic EV manufacturer has consistently kept the lead in the EV segment, despite strong competition from other companies such as Tesla and lately Chinese automakers.

The total auto market in Türkiye has surpassed 600,000 units, expanding by 5.2% from January through June, compared to the same period last year, according to the data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Car sales rose by 5.4% to 488,003 units during this period, while light commercial vehicle sales increased by 4.3% to 119,974 units.

In the January-June period, fully electric car sales, meanwhile, jumped by 138.4% year-over-year reaching 84,956 units. The share of fully electric cars in total sales rose from 7.7% to 17.4% compared to the same months last year. The market share of hybrid cars also increased, from 14% to 27%.

In the first half of the year, when considering “fully electric,” “extended-range electric,” and “hybrid” vehicles, it was observed that 44.6% of the total market consisted of vehicles with electric motors.

Like this, the share of electric of hybrid vehicles in the market rose significantly, slowly approaching 50% of the share, which would mark another milestone.

Türkiye's automotive market has seen a significant shift toward electric vehicles, which was spurred by the production of Togg. Analysts estimate that the steady rise in electric adoption would continue in the upcoming period, with the country already being in the top 10 EV markets in Europe when it comes to monthly sales in the recent period.

Moreover, according to ODMD data, Togg, which continues its rise among electric vehicle brands, maintained its market leadership in the first half of the year.

It sold 17,101 vehicles in the first six months, surpassing its closest competitor by 4,781 units. During this period, Togg's market share in the electric vehicle segment was recorded at 20%. In the January-June period of last year, 13,021 Togg T10X vehicles were sold.

The automaker is also expected to begin deliveries of its sedan model, named T10F, likely in the upcoming weeks, which would also bolster its presence on the market.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was the first to receive the SUV model, tested the new model on Saturday.

The T10F will offer a range of over 600 kilometers (over 370 miles), with its interior consisting of a side-to-side screen, offering a state-of-art multimedia experience.

Best-selling electric brands

When looking at the electric vehicle market by brand for the January-June period, after Togg, Tesla ranked second with 12,320 sales, BYD third with 10,401, KIA fourth with 5,539, and MINI fifth with 5,521.

In terms of individual models, the sales ranking during this period was: Togg T10X, Tesla Model Y, MINI Countryman, KIA EV3 and BYD Atto 3.

Looking solely at June, in a fully electric vehicle market of 25,828 units, Tesla ranked first with 7,235 sales, followed by BYD with 3,361 sales and Togg with 3,098 sales.

Citroen came in fourth with 2,469 sales, and Peugeot ranked fifth with 1,174 sales, respectively.