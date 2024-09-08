Türkiye's homegrown electric vehicle maker Togg secured the top position in the domestic EV market in the first eight months of the year, with nearly 15,000 units sold, the industry data revealed, despite the slower pace of sales compared to competitors in August.

Togg accounted for 31.57% of the EV market share, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Saturday, thus meaning almost every third electric vehicle sold in the country was a Togg model.

In the first eight months of the year, around 762,152 units of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were sold in the country, registering a 0.2% increase compared to last year, the data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD) showed earlier this month.

Car sales rose by 3% during this period, reaching 605,639 units, while light commercial vehicle sales decreased by 9.5%, falling to 156,513 units.

Meanwhile, from January through August, the number of fully electric cars sold jumped by 94.7%, reaching 47,032 units.

The share of fully electric cars in total sales increased from 4.1% to 7.8% compared to last year, while the share of hybrid cars rose from 10.5% to 15.7%.

When considering fully electric, extended-range electric and hybrid vehicles, it was observed that 24.1% of the total market, or almost a quarter of it, consisted of vehicles with electric motors.

With 14,849 units sold in eight months, Togg surpassed its closest competitor by 10,004 units, the data revealed.

When looking at the electric car market by brand in the same period, Togg was followed by BMW with 4,845 units sold and Tesla with 4,552.

Looking only at August data, in the fully electric car market, with 5,661 units sold, Tesla ranked first with 1,050 sales. It was followed by Hyundai, which had 602 sales, while Togg ranked third with 601 sales.

Mercedes took the fourth spot with 468 units sold, while Peugeot came in fifth with 423 units.