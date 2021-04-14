In photos: The start of the holy month of Ramadan

Men look through binoculars to view the moon ahead of Ramadan to mark the beginning of the holy month of fasting, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, April 12, 2021.
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals in front of the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey April 13, 2021.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.