Daily Sabah logo

عربي
photogallery

In photos: The start of the holy month of Ramadan

by daily sabah Apr 14, 2021 2:08 pm +03 +03:00

Muslim worshippers perform the evening Tarawih prayer on the first day of Ramadan, around the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque complex, Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 13, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Muslim worshippers perform the evening Tarawih prayer on the first day of Ramadan, around the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque complex, Mecca, Saudi Arabia, April 13, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Muslims queue during the first day of Ramadan fast, outside al-Habibiyyah mosque, Abuja, Nigeria, April 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

The iconic Haghia Sophia, illuminated for the month of Ramadan, in the historic Sultan Ahmed district of Istanbul Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Men look through binoculars to view the moon ahead of Ramadan to mark the beginning of the holy month of fasting, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq, April 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A mahya reading "Ramadan means being purified" hangs between the minarets of the Ottoman-era Eminonu New Mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey April 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals in front of the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Istanbul, Turkey April 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A Palestinian astronomical observer looks through a telescope to view the moon ahead of Ramadan to mark the beginning of the holy fasting month, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A Muslim wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), attends Ramadan Tarawih prayers at Sultan Mosque, Singapore, April 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Muslims pray as they await the sighting of the moon that marks the start of the holy month of Ramadan on the Sea Point promenade in Cape Town, South Africa, April 12, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Muslims keeping social distance as a precaution against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), attend Ramadan Tarawih prayers at Sultan Mosque in Singapore, April 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People pray ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as mosques reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Banda Aceh, Aceh Province, Indonesia, April 12, 2021.

(Irwansyah Putra/Antara Foto via Reuters)

Muslims perform evening Tarawih prayers inside al-Azhar Mosque on the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt, April 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Children sit near a mosque as they wait to break the fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Palu, Central Sulawesi Province, Indonesia, April 13, 2021.

(Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via Reuters)

A worker sprays disinfectant to sanitize a mosque ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Peshawar, Pakistan April 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People pray ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as mosques reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan Province, Indonesia April 12, 2021.

(Makna Zaezar/Antara Foto via Reuters)

Filipino Muslim men attend prayers on the first day of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, Philippines, April 13, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

A man carries a tray of sweets ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Damascus, Syria, April 11, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

RECOMMENDED

This website uses cookies

OK

Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.

6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.