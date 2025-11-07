Türkiye’s domestic car brand Togg saw its new sedan model, the T10F, top the country’s electric vehicle (EV) sales chart in October, while also breaking into the overall top 10 car models sold during the month.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD), passenger car sales in Türkiye rose 10.98% year-on-year to 833,382 units in the January-October period. Light commercial vehicle sales climbed 7.23% to 210,414 in the same period, bringing total sales in the market to 1,043,796 units - up 10.2% from a year earlier.

In October alone, total car and light commercial vehicle sales jumped 19.4% from a year ago to 116,149. Passenger car sales increased 19.87% to 90,695, while light commercial vehicle sales were up 17.78% to 25,454.

Launched for sale on Sept. 15, the Togg T10F became Türkiye’s best-selling electric vehicle in October, recording 2,532 units sold. It also ranked seventh among all car models sold in the country that month.

The T10F’s closest competitor was Togg’s own SUV model, the T10X, which sold 1,623 units. They were followed by KG Mobility (SsangYong) with 1,046 sales, Volvo with 870, and Kia with 841.

Tesla did not record any sales in Türkiye in October, as its Model Y was not available for purchase during the period.

In September, the T10F had ranked second in EV sales with 1,194 units. Its cumulative sales reached 3,726 by the end of October.

Volkswagen’s Taigo was the best-selling car model in Türkiye in October with 4,111 units sold, followed by the Renault Megane Sedan with 3,866 and the Renault Clio with 3,850. Togg’s T10F was the only electric model to enter the top 10 list, while the T10X ranked 15th with 1,623 units.

Togg recently introduced the dual-motor 4More editions of its T10X and T10F models, combining enhanced power, safety, comfort and design. The company said both models, which earned the top five-star rating from Euro NCAP, deliver 435 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque.

Orders for the T10X 4More Obsidian and T10F 4More versions opened on Oct. 7 via Togg’s digital platform, Trumore.

Marking its first step into the European market, Togg began selling its vehicles in Germany in September and has now completed its first deliveries there.

The company introduced the T10X and T10F models to German customers during a launch event at its Stuttgart hub, where the first vehicles were handed over. This milestone marks the first time Türkiye’s domestically designed, developed and manufactured smart vehicles have hit German roads.

Both models had previously made their German debut at the IAA Mobility fair in Munich on Sept. 8, with preorders opening on Sept. 29.