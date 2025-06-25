Türkiye’s national carmaker Togg, founded under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in June 2018, is preparing to launch its second electric model, the T10F, this summer – two years after delivering its first smart vehicle, the T10X.

Togg, short for Türkiye’s Automobile Joint Venture Group, was established in response to Erdoğan’s call for a domestically produced and fully electric national vehicle. Now celebrating its seventh anniversary, the company has made major strides in both production and branding.

The T10X prototype was first unveiled on Dec. 27, 2019, with mass production beginning in early 2023 after receiving type approval. The company raised its production target for 2023 from 20,000 to 28,000 units following over 177,000 preorders.

The Togg Technology Campus, whose construction began in July 2020, was inaugurated on Oct. 29, 2022 – Republic Day – with Erdoğan in attendance. The ceremony marked the rollout of the first C-segment SUV from the assembly line.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the domestic content ratio of Togg vehicles has risen from over 51% at the start of production to nearly 75% as of May 2024.

Togg’s battery systems are produced through Siro, a 50-50 joint venture with China-based Farasis Energy, established in 2021. Siro manufactures the modules and battery packs used in Togg’s smart vehicles, contributing significantly to the company’s localization efforts.

In addition to vehicle production, Togg launched its own charging network under the brand Trugo. As of June 2025, the network includes over 1,000 ultra-fast DC charging units and more than 600 AC stations across all 81 provinces of Türkiye.

Togg unveiled its second electric model, the fastback-style T10F, at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. Engineering tests for the model began in August 2024, and it was showcased to the public at Teknofest Mediterranean in Adana.

The T10F, designed as a sportier alternative to the T10X, is expected to offer a range of up to 600 kilometers (372.82 miles) – about 80 kilometers more than its SUV counterpart. It features advanced driver-assistance systems and built-in artificial intelligence.

Togg plans to begin accepting pre-orders for the T10F in the summer of 2025, with deliveries anticipated shortly thereafter.

As part of its European expansion strategy, Togg established a subsidiary in Stuttgart, Germany, in May 2021. The company aims to open T10X pre-orders in Europe by the end of this year and expand its exports with the T10F by 2026.

Togg has also gained recognition in the industrial and branding spheres. It ranked 37th in the 2024 "Top 500 Industrial Enterprises of Türkiye" list by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry, rising five places from the previous year. Brand Finance listed Togg as the 20th most valuable brand in Türkiye in its 2025 “Türkiye 125” report.

In terms of market performance, Togg continues to lead Türkiye’s electric vehicle sector. According to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD), Togg sold 3,678 units in May 2025 alone – 1,452 more than its nearest competitor – securing a 22% share of the national EV market.

Between January and May 2025, Togg sold 14,003 electric vehicles, representing a 24% market share. Nearly 65,000 T10X units are now on the roads across all Turkish provinces.