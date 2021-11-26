Ford Otosan, a joint venture of Koç Holding, Turkey's largest conglomerate, and United States automotive giant Ford on Friday introduced its electric vehicles, Rakun Pro2 and Rakun Pro3, which it created by combining know-how in electric and commercial vehicle production with its innovation power.

The vehicles developed under the company’s new venture, Rakun Mobility Technology and Trade Inc, aims to provide services with different business models for all users looking for innovative and light mobility solutions.

Haydar Yenigün, general manager of Ford Otosan, said in a company statement that today great transformations in the transportation sector are occurring.

“With the inspiration we received from our customers, with the knowledge we have in electric vehicle production and commercial vehicle production, we dreamed of producing an environmentally friendly, electric vehicle with less than four wheels that will serve end-point delivery,” he said.

“This is how Rakun was born,” Yenigün said, noting that the company takes its work in mobility to the next level by integrating it with product development, innovation and production capability.

Eren Atlı, Rakun Mobility Inc. general manager, stated that with the Rakun Pro 2 and Pro 3, businesses will have the opportunity to deliver orders in a reliable, durable, and most importantly, 100% electric, therefore in a soundless and environmentally friendly way.

"As a first step, we will bring our vehicles together with corporate customers through the method of rentals and sales. We are planning to have our individual customers on the road with Pro2 and Pro3 in the future,” Atlı said.

The 5 kW/h battery in Pro2 and Pro3 can be charged comfortably and easily by plugging the cable into the socket of a regular electricity network.