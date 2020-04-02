Turkey's car and light commercial vehicle sales surged 41% in the first quarter of 2020 versus the same period a year ago, an industry group said Thursday.

The Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said in a statement that more than 124,400 vehicles were sold from January to March.

Passenger car sales jumped 45% year-on-year to 99,630 in the first three months of this year.

It revealed that nearly 24,800 light commercial vehicles were also sold, up 26% compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, in March, the last two weeks of which saw nearly all auto production halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the automotive market saw a slight rise of 1.6% on an annual basis, selling just over 50,000 vehicles. The light commercial market, on the other hand, declined for some 4.5% in March with 10,121 total sales.

The passenger car and light commercial vehicle markets saw an overall 26% decline compared to the 10-year March sales average.

At the end of March 2020, sales of automobiles with engine volumes below 1600cc increased by 45%, while purchases of cars with engine volumes between 1600cc and 2000cc decreased by 8% and sales of vehicles above 2000cc fell by 30%.

According to March-end figures, 107 electric and 3,503 hybrid cars were sold in Turkey during this period.

Diesel cars’ share falls

While the share of diesel car sales decreased by 45% at the end of March, the share of cars with automatic transmission rose some 71.5%.

The A-, B- and C-segment vehicles with low taxes dominated the market with an 83% share of total sales. A total of 61,555 C-segments were sold, accounting for a 61% share and the highest sales volume.