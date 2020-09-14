The Automotive Industry Foundation (OSD) of Turkey released data regarding the production and export of vehicles on Monday, indicating a 45% increase in car production in the month of August.

According to the report, the total production decreased by 23% compared to the same period last year as car production fell 21%. Nevertheless, when the month of August is considered, the country’s car production increased by 45%, seeing 45,211 new cars produced.

Meanwhile, the total production of the Turkish automotive sector increased by 44%, seeing 75,341 vehicles being produced.

Automotive producers in Turkey have focused on battling the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic and completed their preparations for the production, maintenance and care of vehicles.

The total usage of Turkey's automotive industry stood at 53% of the total capacity, while the numbers stood at 55% for the production of cars and light commercial vehicles, 38% for heavy commercial vehicles and 40% for tractors.

Commercial vehicle production narrows by 27%

The production of commercial vehicles narrowed by 27% in the January-August period, while heavy commercial vehicle production fell by 13% and light commercial vehicle production saw a decrease of 28%.

During the period, the total commercial vehicle market saw a growth of 85%, the light commercial vehicle market grew by 86% and the heavy commercial vehicle market saw an increase of 75%.

When the base effect is considered, the commercial vehicle market fell by 35% compared to 2017.

The total number of sales in the automotive market increased by 69% compared to the same period of 2019, seeing 414,931 purchases. The car market also recorded a growth of 64% and surpassed 317,390.

16% decrease compared to last 10 years

Compared to the averages of the last 10 years, due to the pandemic, the total market decreased by 16% while the light commercial vehicle market dropped by 28%, the heavy commercial vehicle market fell by 47% and the car market decreased by 10%.

In the first eight months of the year, the ratio of imported vehicles stood at 61% and 38% in the light commercial vehicles market.

Automotive keeps its position as leader in exports

The Turkish automotive sector has also kept its position as the leader of exports.

In the January-August period, exports dropped by 35% and saw 523,288 vehicles being sent abroad.

Car exports also fell by 32% and commercial vehicle exports dropped by 42%, while exports of tractors dropped by 20%.

The automotive exports, which stood at 10,613 units in April when commerce came to a halt in Europe, increased to 44,406 in May, 70,809 in June and 78,242 in July.

In August, the number stood at 42,865.

The decrease in August exports was due to the fact that the Turkish automotive industry focused on production for the local market in the period and that the markets abroad had not recovered fully from the effects of the pandemic.

During the period, the total of automotive exports surpassed $14.6 billion.