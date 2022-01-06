Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (Togg) presented the new "Transition Concept Smart Device" at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday.
Set to host Turkey's indigenous car engineering, design and production center, the factory that Togg will be produced in was established in July 2020 as the country’s first domestic car factory.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of the factory, said at the time that it was a “historic step” to realize a 60-year-old dream to produce the country’s first domestic car.
In June 2018, five industrial giants – the Anadolu Group, BMC, Kök Group, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding as well as an umbrella organization, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) – joined hands to create the Togg.
The indigenous car project was to see a fixed investment of over TL 22 billion ($3.21 billion), and the factory was planned at the time to start mass production in 2022 with an annual capacity of 175,000 units.
The country in December unveiled prototypes of an SUV and a sedan, both fully electric and C-segment models.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.