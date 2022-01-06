Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (Togg) presented the new "Transition Concept Smart Device" at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Set to host Turkey's indigenous car engineering, design and production center, the factory that Togg will be produced in was established in July 2020 as the country’s first domestic car factory.

The steering wheel of Turkey's domestically-produced car Togg is seen during the CES 2022 fair in Las Vegas, U.S., Jan. 6, 2022 (AA Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during a speech at the groundbreaking ceremony of the factory, said at the time that it was a “historic step” to realize a 60-year-old dream to produce the country’s first domestic car.

In June 2018, five industrial giants – the Anadolu Group, BMC, Kök Group, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding as well as an umbrella organization, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) – joined hands to create the Togg.

The back of Turkey's domestically-produced car Togg is seen during the CES 2022 fair in Las Vegas, U.S., Jan. 6, 2022 (AA Photo)

The indigenous car project was to see a fixed investment of over TL 22 billion ($3.21 billion), and the factory was planned at the time to start mass production in 2022 with an annual capacity of 175,000 units.

The country in December unveiled prototypes of an SUV and a sedan, both fully electric and C-segment models.