10 gorgeous fall destinations in Turkey

Named after its seven lakes – Büyükgöl (Big Lake), Seringöl, Nazlıgöl, İncegöl, Sazlıgöl (Lake with reeds), Küçükgöl, (Small Lake) and Deringöl (Deep Lake) – the area offers a perfect scene for travelers and nature photographers as well as passionate campers.
With fairy chimneys and a secret valley, Central Anatolia's Cappadocia is a great way to experience Anatolian history. Cappadocia can be described as a paradise, with its volcanic landscape offering challenging scenery and slick rocks with lush, green tracks, caves, tunnels and canyons waiting to be discovered.
A three-hour drive from Istanbul, the lake, formed as a result of a landslide, offers spectacular views every season of the year.
Reflecting the old Ottoman spirit, you can find peace and tranquility in Beypazarı, which is divided in two: One offers a quiet place to stay with peaceful, touristic, historic surroundings; the other, which is also known as the new Beypazarı, unfortunately, has little to offer in comparison.
Adatepe is a small Greek-Turkish village on the foothills of the Ida Mountains, full of local delights like its historic stone houses and nature.
Situated on Turkey's Aegean coast, it now attracts many tourists thanks to the "Efeler Walking Trail" project.
Located in northern Turkey’s Karabük province, Safranbolu is beautiful in every season. Safranbolu is a typical Ottoman city, with classic buildings and streets. It was an important stop in the caravan trade for centuries.
Boasting breathtaking natural beauties, such as the Erfelek Waterfalls and the Hamsilos National Park, it is not only the perfect get-away in summer but in fall as well.
The quiet and peaceful town Tirilye is located in the western province of Bursa. Sandwiched between the Marmara Sea and olive groves the town boasts a history of habitation going back as far as the fifth century B.C.
