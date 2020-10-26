Turkey’s first domestically manufactured car will have a longer battery life than its competitors, its producers said Monday.

An NMC (Nickel, Manganese, Cobalt Oxide) cathode will be used in the car's lithium-ion batteries, which optimize energy and power density, Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG), a consortium that is building the car, tweeted.

Pouch type cells with high energy density will be used in the battery modules which will be enclosed with aluminum coverage to provide high structural strength, according to TOGG.

Maximum battery life, performance and safety will be ensured with highly efficient liquid cooling and an innovative battery management system, it added.

The battery's modular structure can be used in many areas, especially energy storage, the firm added.

It also said that cars will have 300/500-kilometer (186/310-mile) range and their batteries can be charged up to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

TOGG last week signed an agreement to partner with electric vehicle battery maker Farasis for the use of the Chinese company’s battery cells in the range of TOGG products.

Turkey unveiled the consortium’s first car model at the end of last year and aims to eventually produce up to 175,000 a year of its electric vehicles in a project expected to cost TL 22 billion ($3.7 billion) over 13 years.

TOGG will produce five different models – an SUV, sedan, C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – by 2030 and own the intellectual and industrial property rights to each. Mass production of the SUV will begin in 2022, with the sedan to follow.

Under the latest agreement, battery cells will be provided by Farasis, and the battery modules and packs will be jointly developed and produced in Turkey, the TOGG statement said.

It said the letter of intent signed with Farasis also involved the development of energy storage solutions for Turkey and surrounding countries.

TOGG said it chose Farasis as its business partner for the development and supply of Li-ion batteries, one of the most fundamental components of the vehicles it is developing.

Gürcan Karakaş, CEO of TOGG, said in a video statement that as part of the agreement the two companies will conduct joint projects in the future.

Farasis is currently one of the largest manufacturers of pouch cells for the battery electric vehicle (BEV) market, with multiple global research and development (R&D) centers and over 4,000 employees. The company has previously started programs with BAIC, one of the leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of China and Daimler (Mercedes-Benz) on a range of electric vehicle battery solutions.