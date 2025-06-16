Türkiye's automotive sector showed a mixed performance in the first five months of the year, with a mild contraction in total output and an increase in certain items in the domestic market and exports, fresh industry data showed on Sunday.

In the January-May period of 2025, total production decreased by 4% compared to the same period of the previous year to 598,495 units, while car production dropped slightly by 1.4% to 375,183 units, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said in a report.

The OSD provided a fresh snapshot on production, market and export data for the January-May period of 2025.

In the stated period, the total market grew by 3% compared to the same period last year, reaching 506,592 units. The automobile market expanded by 5% during this period to hit 394,327 units.

Moreover, the outcome was mixed in the commercial vehicle group. The total production in this segment increased by 4% in the January-May period of 2025, the data revealed. At the same time, in the light commercial vehicle group, the output rose by 7% on an annual basis, while the heavy commercial vehicle group decreased by 19% over the same period.

Like this, the general commercial vehicle market shrank by 4%, the heavy commercial vehicle market by 13% and the light commercial vehicle market by 2%, the data revealed.

Similarly, the data showed that automotive exports remained robust in the first five months of the year, with a relatively stronger rise observed in terms of value than units.

In the January-May period of 2025, total automotive exports increased by 5% in terms of units, while car exports decreased by 6% compared to a year earlier. Accordingly, the OSD data showed that total automotive exports were realized at 440,221 units, and car exports stood at 253,291 units.

From January through May, considering revenue, total automotive exports surged by 8.4% year-over-year in dollar terms to reach $16.4 billion. Car exports alone jumped by 9.4% to $4.8 billion, respectively.