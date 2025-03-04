Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Türkiye were down 14.2% year-over-year to 159,384 units in the first two months of the year, according to a top association's data on Tuesday.

Car sales dropped by 9.8% annually in the January-February period to 131,965 units, while the light commercial vehicle market decreased by 30.4% to 27,419 units, the data from the Automotive Distributors' and Mobility Association (ODMD) revealed.

The car and light commercial vehicle market shrunk by 14.4% in February alone versus the same month of the previous year to 90,730 units, ODMD said.

Car sales dropped 7.6% year-over-year in February to 76,021 units, while light commercial vehicle sales plunged 38% over the same period to 14,709 units.

When evaluated according to body type, SUV cars were the most preferred type, with a 58.6% share and 77,344 sales.

Meanwhile, sales of electric cars increased, with sales of EVs with power under 160 kW increasing by 41.1% to reach a share of 9%, while sales of electric cars with power over 160 kW jumped by 259.1% to reach a share of 3.6%.