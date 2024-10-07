Daily Sabah logo

Year of ruin: Toll of Israeli attacks on Gaza

by Daily Sabah with AA Oct 07, 2024 1:29 pm +03 +03:00

As one year passes since the new round of Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip began on Oct.7, 2023, Tel Aviv has deliberately targeted and destroyed not only homes but also United Nations structures where civilians sought refuge, as well as schools, hospitals, mosques, churches, numerous historical sites and civilian areas in Gaza.

The destruction is clearly seen in the comparison between two photos of the Al-Shuhada (Al-Saraya) Mosque in Gaza City: one taken on Aug. 27, 2020 (top), and the other on Sept. 7, 2024. (bottom).

AA

The destruction is evident in the comparison between two photos of the Mavi Marmara monument in Gaza City: one taken on Jan. 7, 2013 (top) and the other on Oct. 4, 2024. (bottom).

AA

The difference in damage sustained at the Al-Hassina (Al-Mina) Mosque in Gaza City, on Oct. 21, 2022 (top) and the other on Sept. 7, 2024 (bottom).

AA

The destruction is evident in two photos of the Shihab Monument in Gaza City: one taken on Sept. 21, 2022 (top) and the other on Sept. 6, 2024 (bottom).

AA

A comparison of the Florya building in Gaza City, on Jan. 15, 2021 (top) and the other on Sept. 7, 2024 (bottom).

AA

The destruction is evident in the comparison between two photos of the historic Ulu (Omari) Mosque in Gaza City: one taken on April 13, 2023 (top) and the other on Aug. 28, 2024. (bottom).

AA

The destruction is clearly visible in the comparison between two photos of the Great Khan Younis Mosque in Khan Younis: one taken on April 24, 2020 (top) and the other on Sept. 17, 2024 (bottom).

AA

The difference in damage sustained by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) building for Palestinian refugees in Khan Younis: on Sept. 1, 2018 (top) and Sept. 15, 2024. (bottom).

AA

The destruction is evident in the comparison between two photos of the Al-Halidi Mosque in Gaza City: one taken on June 13, 2016 (top) and the other on Sept. 20, 2024 (bottom).

AA

The destruction is clearly visible in the comparison between two photos of the Al-Kenz Mosque in Gaza City: one taken on Dec. 11, 2020 (top) and the other on Sept. 7, 2024 (bottom).

AA

The state of Al-Shati Health Center in Gaza City on Jan. 30, 2023 (top) and Sept. 20, 2024 (bottom).

AA

A comparison between two photos of the Pasha Palace, a remnant from the Mamluk period (1260-1517) in Gaza City's Old Town, on Oct. 24, 2022 (top) and Aug. 28, 2024 (bottom).

AA

AA

