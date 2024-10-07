Year of ruin: Toll of Israeli attacks on Gaza

As one year passes since the new round of Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip began on Oct.7, 2023, Tel Aviv has deliberately targeted and destroyed not only homes but also United Nations structures where civilians sought refuge, as well as schools, hospitals, mosques, churches, numerous historical sites and civilian areas in Gaza.

The destruction is clearly seen in the comparison between two photos of the Al-Shuhada (Al-Saraya) Mosque in Gaza City: one taken on Aug. 27, 2020 (top), and the other on Sept. 7, 2024. (bottom).

AA