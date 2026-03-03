Total automotive sales in Türkiye, including passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, fell nearly 3% in February this year, according to the data from a leading association on Tuesday.

However, the data also showed that electric vehicle and hybrid sales continued to rise, accounting for a combined 50.1% of car sales in the month and marking a new milestone.

Auto sales were down 2.97% year-over-year to 88,039 units last month, the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) said.

In February, passenger car sales were down 8.21% to 69,776 vehicles, while light commercial vehicle sales increased 24.16% to 18,263.

The association, which shared the cumulative data for the January-February period, also said that sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles increased 2.52% year-over-year to 163,401 units in the first two months of 2026.

Also, the data for February revealed that electric vehicle sales continued their upward momentum despite the decline in overall car sales in the month.

Total EV sales, including electric and extended-range, rose 14.6% yearly to 11,998 units, accounting for 17.2% in total sales. Hybrid sales were, meanwhile, up 11% to 23,665 units and having 33.9% share.

This compares to 28% share for hybrids and 13.8% for electric vehicles in February 2025.

Like this, EV and hybrid car sales accounted for half of the sales in the month, the data showed.