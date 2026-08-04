Turkish auto sales dropped sharply in July, according to the data from a leading association on Tuesday, while cumulative sales in the first seven months of the year saw a contraction of 10.7%.

Passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales fell 25% year-over-year in July to 80,786 units, marking the weakest July performance in the past four years, the data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) revealed.

ODMD data showed passenger car sales declined 25.79% year-on-year to 62,478 units in July, while the light commercial vehicle market contracted 22.17% to 18,308 units.

Compared with the five-year average for July, the combined passenger car and light commercial vehicle market was down 2.8%.

Passenger car sales fell 3.1% from the five-year July average, while light commercial vehicle sales declined 2%.

Despite the annual decline, the combined market was 13% above the 10-year July average.

Passenger car sales were 12.1% higher than the 10-year July average, while light commercial vehicle sales were up 16.2%.

Sales exceed 600,000 in the first 7 months

On the other hand, Türkiye's passenger car and light commercial vehicle market totaled 638,965 units in the January-July period of 2026, down 10.72% from the same period a year earlier.

Passenger car sales fell 12.14% year-over-year to 502,712 units in the first seven months of 2026, while light commercial vehicle sales declined 5.05% to 136,253 units.