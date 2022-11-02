Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Türkiye rose 14.9% year-over-year in October, according to data provided by an industry group on Wednesday.

A total of 65,222 vehicles were sold across the country last month, the Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) said in a statement.

Passenger cars accounted for nearly 73% or 47,440 of the sales, an increase of 17.1% during the same period.

As many as 17,782 light commercial vehicles were also sold, up 9.5% from a year earlier.

The association said the automotive market last month fell 4.6% compared to the average 10-year October sales.

In the January-October period, Türkiye's automotive market narrowed by 4.7% on an annual basis to 585,752 vehicles.

Passenger car sales fell 6% to 446,664 units in the first 10 months of 2022 compared to the same period from a year ago.