Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Türkiye rose 14.9% year-over-year in October, according to data provided by an industry group on Wednesday.
A total of 65,222 vehicles were sold across the country last month, the Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) said in a statement.
Passenger cars accounted for nearly 73% or 47,440 of the sales, an increase of 17.1% during the same period.
As many as 17,782 light commercial vehicles were also sold, up 9.5% from a year earlier.
The association said the automotive market last month fell 4.6% compared to the average 10-year October sales.
In the January-October period, Türkiye's automotive market narrowed by 4.7% on an annual basis to 585,752 vehicles.
Passenger car sales fell 6% to 446,664 units in the first 10 months of 2022 compared to the same period from a year ago.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.