Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Türkiye jumped 7.4% year-on-year in May to 107,730 units, the data from the top association showed on Tuesday.

In May, passenger car sales were up 6.1% to 85,123 vehicles and light commercial vehicle sales increased 12.8% to 22,607 units, said the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

In the January-May period, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles increased 3.7% on an annual basis to 489,366 units, the association also said.

Like this, the automotive sales continued in May with the trend of surpassing 100,000 units after a similar situation in March and April.

The automobile and light commercial vehicle market expanded by 47.4% in May compared to the 10-year average sales. The car market alone expanded by 48.2% compared to the 10-year average, according to the data.

Sales of only passenger cars, meanwhile, reached 394,327 units in January-May, up 5.1% compared to the same period last year, said ODMD.

Accordingly, the sales of cars and light vehicles remained robust despite the tighter financial conditions in the first and the start of the second quarter of the year.

When evaluated according to body types, the most preferred body type for overall sales between January and May was SUV automobiles, with a share of 61.7% or 243,122 units.

The data also revealed that sales of electric vehicles under 160 kW increased by 79% to account for 12.7% in market share, while sales of electric vehicles over 160 kW surged by 213.2% to have 2.5% of total share.