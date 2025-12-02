The Turkish automotive market preserved a strong momentum as sales rose nearly 10% in November, marking a new record for the month, the data from a top association showed on Tuesday.

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Türkiye jumped 9.82% year-over-year in November to 132,984 units, the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) said.

This marked the highest volume on record for the month, a report by finance-focused CNBC-e said. According to the data provided in the bulletin shared by the ODMD, total auto sales, in comparison, stood at 121,094 units in November last year and 115,040 in the same month of 2023. Prior to that, the sales were generally below 100,000 units in the period back to 2010, excluding 2016 and 2017.

In November, passenger car sales were up 10.78% to 104,795 vehicles, and light commercial vehicle sales increased 6.38% to 28,189 units, the ODMD said.

In the January-November period, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles increased 10.16% on an annual basis to 1.17 million units, the association also said.

Meanwhile, the share of electric vehicles (EVs) rose to 17.8% of the total market with 166,665 units sold. EV sales doubled compared to the same period last year.