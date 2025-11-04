Turkish car sales remained robust in October, jumping by nearly 20% compared to last year, data from the top sector association showed on Tuesday, while total sales in the first 10 months broke the 1 million mark.

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Türkiye rose 19.40% to 116,149 units in October year-over-year, the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD) said in a monthly report.

Passenger car sales were up 19.87% to 90,695 vehicles, and light commercial vehicle sales increased 17.78% to 25,454 units.

In the January-October period, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles increased 10.2% on-year to 1.04 million units, the association also said.

The latest data affirmed a long-standing trend in sales despite higher interest rates in recent years. Many Turks see cars and properties as a shield against soaring prices and both car and home sales remained growing this year, even as price pressures began to ease.

The car market alone grew by 61.5% compared to the 10-year average October sales, according to the ODMD. At the same time, both electric and hybrid car sales continued to rise in the first 10 months of the year.

The momentum in total sales, if maintained in the last two months of the year, could result in a new annual record, considering that both November and December sales come in around 100,000 units.

Total passenger and light vehicle sales topped 1.2 million units in both 2023 and 2024.

EV, hybrid sales

In October, electric vehicle sales jumped 63.1% year-over-year to over 14,500 units. Fully electric sales soared 73% to 14,427 units, while extended range ones dropped significantly compared to the same period last year.

Hybrid sales also advanced 34.6% yearly to 21,555 units.

Electric cars held a 16% share in the market and hybrids accounted for 23.8%. Therefore, the data suggested that electric and hybrid cars held a nearly 40% market share in October.

Looking at 10-month data, the steady rise of electric and hybrid vehicles in the Turkish market was even more visible.

EV sales, when including fully electric and extended range, soared 112.6% compared to the same period last year to 148,304 units. Hybrid sales rose 73% over the same period to nearly 220,000 units.

Turkish domestic EV maker, Togg, sold 4,155 units in October, the data revealed. After temporarily halting sales in the country, Tesla posted no sales last month.

On the other hand, the cumulative 10-month data suggested that fierce rivalry in the domestic electric market persists.

Accordingly, the sales difference between Elon Musk's Tesla and the domestically produced Togg is only 60 units.

Tesla became the second-best-selling electric car brand with 27,420 units sold in 2025 so far.

Togg, meanwhile, took the top spot with a total of 27,480 units sold.