Türkiye's automotive production dropped 10.4% year-on-year in October, marking the 8th consecutive month of decline, according to a sector report released on Monday.

Turkish automakers produced a total of 121,970 vehicles last month, according to data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD).

Passenger car production fell by 7% from a year ago to 85,155 units in October.

Automotive exports, including cars and commercial vehicles, declined slower than production, down 1.4% to 96,744 units during the same period.

Türkiye's vehicle exports generated $3.5 billion in October, rising 12.6% from the last year.

The domestic auto market shrank by 4.6% annually, with total sales falling to 100,378 units.

Major international automakers such as Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault and Toyota operate factories in Türkiye, a significant global auto market.

In January-October, Türkiye’s vehicle production decreased by 7.3% compared to the previous year, totaling over 1.1 million units.

Passenger car production fell 4.3% to 742,303 units for the same period.