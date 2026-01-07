Türkiye's car and light commercial vehicle sales reached an all-time high in 2025, with nearly one in six cars sold being fully electric, industry data showed late on Tuesday.

Despite tight financing conditions, sales rose 10.5% to nearly 1.37 million units last year, according to the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). December alone saw a 12.6% increase to 191,620 units, according to the data.

ODMD Chair Haydar Bozkurt said that demand was mainly driven by the country's large population, growing mobility needs and an aging vehicle fleet.

Bozkurt said the industry expects 2026 sales to be at a similar level when compared to last year but sees potential for volumes to reach 1.5 million units or more in the future.

Fully electric car sales jumped 90% to about 190,000 units, taking a 17% share of the passenger car market, while hybrid sales rose 63% to around 295,000 units, accounting for 27% of the market.

Overall passenger car sales increased 10.6% to 1.1 million units, while light commercial vehicle sales rose 10% to 283,904 units, both hitting record highs.