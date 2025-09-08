Electric vehicle startup Togg unveiled a new sedan on Monday and said it would launch sales in Europe, starting with Germany, as the Turkish automaker seeks new profit avenues by tapping into the region's largest, highly competitive car market.

The unveiling came about two and a half years after Togg rolled out its first model, the T10X electric SUV, onto Turkish roads.

At the Munich car show, the company announced the European launch of T10X and unveiled the T10F, an electric five-door sedan. Orders for both vehicles will start in Germany at the end of September.

Pricing details were not disclosed for either model.

Togg CEO Gürcan Karakaş speaks during the Togg Press Conference at the IAA Mobility auto show in Munich, Germany, Sept. 8, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Speaking at the auto show, Togg CEO Gürcan Karakaş said the company was now bringing its experience to Europe.

"Thirty months ago, we delivered our first car to consumers. Now, we are starting to bring this experience to Europe, beginning with Germany," he said.

Togg sold around 30,000 of its T10X electric SUV cars in Türkiye last year, its first full year of deliveries. Its sales this year through August were up 42% at around 21,000 units.

In Türkiye, orders for the T10F will open on Sept. 15.

Togg began taking orders for its first model, the T10X, in March 2023, with deliveries starting a month later.

Togg' T10X electric SUV (L) and the newly unveiled T10F sedan are seen during a press conference at the IAA Mobility auto show in Munich, Germany, Sept. 8, 2025. (EPA Photo)

Industry experts estimate that Togg needs to sell around 200,000 cars annually to become profitable, underlining the need for the EV maker to expand outside its home market.

Several other EV startups, including Fisker, Lordstown and Arrival, have failed elsewhere, though investors continue to fund some of these loss-making operations.

VinFast's founder has poured money into the Vietnamese EV maker, buying its R&D arm for $1.52 billion as it tries to break even by the end of 2026.

U.S. EV maker Lucid has received around $8 billion from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and Volkswagen’s $5.8 billion investment in Rivian has been a lifeline for the U.S. startup.

Besides the SUV and sedan, Togg will manufacture four other models – a C-hatchback, B-SUV and B-MPV – by 2030.

Togg brand ambassador Kenan Imirzalıoğlu attends Togg Press Conference at the IAA Mobility auto show in Munich, Germany, Sept. 8, 2025. (EPA Photo)

The company has already started working on the B-SUV model, which it named T8X.

Togg's production capacity is aimed to reach 100,000 vehicles per year before increasing to 175,000 once its plant in the northwestern Bursa province reaches full capacity.

The brand aims to manufacture 1 million vehicles across the five segments by 2030.

The company is backed by a consortium of major Turkish groups, including Zorlu Holding, BMC, Anadolu Group and Turkcell, as well as the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).