The number of vehicles Türkiye's first domestic electric car maker, Togg, delivered to the consumers approached the 50,000 mark as the company announced the latest figures on the first day of the new year.

"49,676 Togg T10X on the road. We introduced 30,093 T10Xs to our users in 2024. More in 2025," Togg said on its account on X on Wednesday.

In 2023, when Togg launched its deliveries, the company sold 19,583 units of its T10X model.

Accordingly, Togg’s sales surged approximately 53.6% year-over-year to over 30,000 units in 2024.

Electric vehicles, in general, left behind another impactful year around the globe, fueled by strong demand in China and continued growth in parts of Europe and the United States despite facing challenges.

The recent data by the top automotive association suggested that strong momentum in sales of both hybrid and electric vehicles persisted in Türkiye also, as they together took 35.8% of the market share in November.

EVs are estimated to make up 30% of Türkiye’s auto market in 2025, Ali Bilaloğlu, CEO of the Turkish auto exporter and distributor Doğuş Otomotiv, said in an interview in late December.

The momentum in Türkiye, which had widely stemmed from Togg sales, was also boosted by the entry of Tesla and some Chinese makers into the market.

Besides the T10X SUV, the only model currently sold, Togg plans to manufacture four other models – a fastback, a C-hatchback, a B-SUV, and a B-MPV – by 2030.

Early last year, the company unveiled its fastback sedan model, the T10F, which has since been showcased at the country's premier technology and aviation event, Teknofest.

The company has also recently unveiled a new color for its popular SUV model, as well as new promotional campaigns.

The company, which focuses on technology, particularly by having its Trumore application, has also boosted its charging network.

The number of Togg’s Trugo's DC charging stations in the country's 81 provinces increased to 842 with 1,684 sockets, while the number of AC stations reached 363, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported on Wednesday.