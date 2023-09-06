Mountaineers from around world flock to Türkiye's Mt. Ağrı

Mt. Ağrı in eastern Türkiye welcomes foreign and domestic mountaineers from various countries throughout the world, offering beautiful views of its snow-covered slopes year-round.

Located in the Doğubayazıt district of Ağrı province, Mt. Ağrı, or Mt. Ararat in English, with an altitude of 5,137 meters (16,854 feet), is the highest point in Türkiye. It ranks among the most sought-after peaks for climbers worldwide.

AA