Mountaineers from around world flock to Türkiye's Mt. Ağrı

by Anadolu Agency Sep 06, 2023 6:29 pm +03 +03:00

Mt. Ağrı in eastern Türkiye welcomes foreign and domestic mountaineers from various countries throughout the world, offering beautiful views of its snow-covered slopes year-round.

Located in the Doğubayazıt district of Ağrı province, Mt. Ağrı, or Mt. Ararat in English, with an altitude of 5,137 meters (16,854 feet), is the highest point in Türkiye. It ranks among the most sought-after peaks for climbers worldwide.

AA

Foreign mountaineers, especially those hailing from the European continent, as well as local enthusiasts from different regions of Türkiye, gather in Doğubayazıt to embark on their mountaineering expeditions, commencing their journey from the village of Çevirme.

AA

Equipped with ample supplies carried personally and additional items transported by horses, climbers embark on a journey that takes them through rugged terrain, under experienced guides. Their arduous trek leads them to the first campsite situated at an elevation of 3,200 meters (10,498 feet) after several hours of travel.

To acclimatize to the high altitude and prepare for the ascent, climbers spend the night in tents at this campsite. On the second day, they resume their ascent, navigating steep and challenging terrain, and eventually reaching another campsite located at an altitude of 4,200 meters (13,779 ft).

AA

Despite harsh nighttime conditions marked by biting cold and gusty winds, mountaineers, clad in winter attire and sturdy boots, continue with their pursuit of the summit. By the morning of the third day, they triumphantly reach the summit, traversing glaciers that adorn Mt. Ağrı.

Following a well-deserved rest at the summit, climbers descend to their second campsite.

AA

Upon reaching the first campsite, mountaineers trek through the night to reach the village of Çevirme. From there, minibuses transport them to hotels in the district center, concluding their challenging four-day summit expedition.

The climbers who conquer Mt. Ağrı not only achieve a personal triumph but also contribute significantly to the city's visibility and the economic well-being of the province and the country as a whole.

AA

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Yıldırım Seçmen, who guides mountaineers, underlined the popularity of the mountain across the world.

The proximity of this place to Europe increases its popularity, Seçmen said, adding: "Access here is very easy, and logistics are excellent. That's why thousands of climbers come here annually to summit or engage in activities."

AA

"Climbers who come here are welcomed in the best way in the camping areas. Meals, breakfast, and refreshments are provided. We make every effort to ensure they can climb the summit comfortably."

AA

AA

AA

AA

